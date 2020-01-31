TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As panic buying of face masks grips Taiwan due to fears of the China coronavirus, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 30) issued an advisory in which it called on healthy people to stop constantly wearing masks to free up adequate supply for sick patients.

On Thursday, the CECC announced the confirmation of Taiwan's ninth case of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The patient appears to have acquired the disease from her husband after he returned from Taiwan, despite the fact that he never exhibited serious symptoms, making her the second domestic case of the virus.

The CECC said that in order to reach a "rational distribution" of face masks, it will requisition approximately 4 million surgical masks from domestic manufacturers per day beginning on Friday (Jan. 31). It said that it will distribute approximately 2.6 million masks per day for "livelihood needs" and 1.4 million each day for medical treatment or prevention efforts, as well as maintain reserves.

The masks for "livelihood needs" will be provided through convenience stores, cosmetic retailers, drug stores, and medical supply stores. Customers at these stores will only be allowed to purchase three masks at one time.

This policy is set to remain in place until Feb. 15. The center then exhorted healthy members of the public "that there is not a need to constantly wear face masks" (康民眾不需一律戴口罩) to make more available for people "who have chronic diseases, who need medical attention, who accompany a patient for doctor appointments, and the visitor of a patient."

The CECC then emphasized that those who should wear face masks are people with respiratory symptoms, patients with chronic disease who venture outside, and people in crowded places without good ventilation.

In its interim guidance on the use of masks in the community, at health care facilities, and in the context of the China coronavirus outbreak, it writes that a medical mask is a preventative measure to limit the spread of certain respiratory diseases, including 2019-nCoV. However, "the use of a mask alone is insufficient to provide the adequate level of protection."

The WHO recommends other measures, such as hand hygiene and other infection prevention and control (IPC) strategies. In the community setting, the WHO lists a number of preventative measures, such as maintaining a distance of one meter from infected individuals, but "a medical mask is not required, as no evidence is available on its usefulness to protect non-sick persons."

In its section on masks management, the organization lists seven key points including making sure the mask is tightly sealed over the nose and mouth and to never re-use single-use masks.