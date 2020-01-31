TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Jan. 25. Three 7-Eleven and one FamilyMart shoppers each took home NT$10 million (US$321,000) special prizes, according to the companies.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 59647042. The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prizes is 01260528.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 01616970, 69921388, and 53451508. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

7-Eleven announced on Thursday (Jan. 30) that three receipts issued contain the winning numbers for the NT$10 million (US$334,000) special prizes in the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, including an NT$10 purchase of a newspaper at a 7-Eleven in Taoyuan's Zhongli District, an NT$35 purchase of snacks in another of Zhongli's 7-Eleven stores, and an NT$119 purchase of a cup of coffee and sandwich at a 7-Eleven in Taichung's Nantun District.

FamilyMart, another leading convenience store chain in Taiwan, also saw an NT$10 million special prize from an NT$23 purchase of canned coffee.

Also, three 7-Eleven and two FamilyMart shoppers each took home an NT$2 million grand prize for their grocery and food shopping which cost them under NT$200.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):