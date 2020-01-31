A taxi driver with a mask drops off a passenger near Ginza Station Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. The country began evacuating Japanese citizens o... A taxi driver with a mask drops off a passenger near Ginza Station Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. The country began evacuating Japanese citizens on Wednesday from the Chinese city Wuhan hardest-hit by the virus. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A bus driver wearing a mask leaves a bus stop Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. The country began evacuating Japanese citizens on Wednesday from the ... A bus driver wearing a mask leaves a bus stop Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. The country began evacuating Japanese citizens on Wednesday from the Chinese city Wuhan hardest-hit by the virus. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Travelers wearing face masks line up near the Japan Airlines check-in counters at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 30,... Travelers wearing face masks line up near the Japan Airlines check-in counters at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and more countries reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China's worst-hit region returned home to medical observation and even isolation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese Foreign Ministry is urging its citizens not to travel to China because of the possibility of the further spread of a new virus.

Japan had previously warned people not to travel to the epicenter of the virus in Wuhan in China.

Officials in China and around the world are trying to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus.

China has reported 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213 as of Friday, and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency.