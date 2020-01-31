  1. Home
Japan urges citizens not to travel to China because of virus

By  Associated Press
2020/01/31 13:53
Travelers wearing face masks line up near the Japan Airlines check-in counters at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 30,...
A bus driver wearing a mask leaves a bus stop Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. The country began evacuating Japanese citizens on Wednesday from the ...
A taxi driver with a mask drops off a passenger near Ginza Station Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tokyo. The country began evacuating Japanese citizens o...

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese Foreign Ministry is urging its citizens not to travel to China because of the possibility of the further spread of a new virus.

Japan had previously warned people not to travel to the epicenter of the virus in Wuhan in China.

Officials in China and around the world are trying to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus.

China has reported 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213 as of Friday, and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency.