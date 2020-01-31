A police officer cuts a pistol in half with a torch during a weapons destruction presentation in Panama City, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. According to Pa... A police officer cuts a pistol in half with a torch during a weapons destruction presentation in Panama City, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. According to Panama's police, they have seized and destroyed 589 weapons over the last six months. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

A relative of Charlot Jeudy, the late leader of the prominent LGBTQ organization "Kouraj," cries during his funeral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, ... A relative of Charlot Jeudy, the late leader of the prominent LGBTQ organization "Kouraj," cries during his funeral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. According to his friends, Jeudy's body was found at his home in the capital on Nov. 25, 2019, and an investigation into the cause of his death is underway. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Mexican National Guards stand watch over the Suchiate River where locals transport cargo and ferry people between Mexico and Guatemala, near Ciudad Hi... Mexican National Guards stand watch over the Suchiate River where locals transport cargo and ferry people between Mexico and Guatemala, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, a location popular for Central American migrants to cross from Guatemala to Mexico. One National guard said it's easy to distinguish local Guatemalans who cross for ordinary workday reasons for their manner of speaking, and they're welcome "because they're neighbors." (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Demonstrators protesting the death of Jorge Mora, a fan of the Colo Colo soccer team who was killed by a police vehicle, clash with police in the Puda... Demonstrators protesting the death of Jorge Mora, a fan of the Colo Colo soccer team who was killed by a police vehicle, clash with police in the Pudahuel neighborhood of Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Mora was run over Tuesday by a police truck outside the Monumental Stadium after a match between Colo Colo and Universidad de Chile. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

This photo published this past week but taken on Jan. 10, 2020, Luis Cassiano shows him standing on his home's green roof in Arara Park favela, Rio de... This photo published this past week but taken on Jan. 10, 2020, Luis Cassiano shows him standing on his home's green roof in Arara Park favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Cassiano said he felt the temperature rise to a point that became unbearable, and online research for a solution led him to install a green roof. (AP Photo/Renato Spyrro)

A supporter of opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, is held back by police officers outside a c... A supporter of opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, is held back by police officers outside a courtroom in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. A Peruvian judge ordered 15 months of preventive detention for Keiko Fujimori while she is investigated for alleged money laundering related to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Visitors soak in the "Termales de Santa Rosa" hot springs in Santa Rosa de Cabal, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Visitors soak in the "Termales de Santa Rosa" hot springs in Santa Rosa de Cabal, Colombia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Bolivia's Moises Villarroel celebrates scoring, from the penalty spot, his side's first goal against Uruguay during a South America Olympic qualifying... Bolivia's Moises Villarroel celebrates scoring, from the penalty spot, his side's first goal against Uruguay during a South America Olympic qualifying U23 soccer match at Centenario stadium in Armenia, Colombia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

A vehicle is half buried in the mud after a landslide in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heav... A vehicle is half buried in the mud after a landslide in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Andrade)

A female police officer covered in red paint stands by during a women's protest against the latest murder of two women, in Mexico City, Saturday, Jan.... A female police officer covered in red paint stands by during a women's protest against the latest murder of two women, in Mexico City, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. In past weeks, two women activists, attorney Yunuen Lopez Sanchez and Isabel Cabanillas de la Torre, where murdered. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Protesters threw red paint on female police officers in Mexico City during a demonstration over the latest killings of two women.

Landslides and floods destroyed streets and cars amid heavy rains in southeastern Brazil, where over 30,000 people were displaced and more than 60 people died.

Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori was ordered back into preventative detention while she is investigated for alleged money laundering related to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

In Brazil, people in Rio de Janeiro are putting gardens on their homes’ roofs to create a greener version of a tree-starved urban landscape that contrasts with the verdant rainforest looming over the city.

Mexican National Guard agents stood watch over the Suchiate River where locals transport cargo and ferry people between Mexico and Guatemala, a location popular for Central American migrants to cross the border.

A burial was held in Haiti for Charlot Jeudy, the late leader of the prominent LGBTQ group Kouraj who was found dead at his home in the capital.

Demonstrators protested the death of Jorge Mora, a fan of Chile’s Colo Colo soccer team who was run over by a police truck outside a stadium after a match.

