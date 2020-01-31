Kaleb Bishop scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds — his seventh double-double of the season — to lift Fairleigh Dickinson to a 68-63 win over Wagner on Thursday night.

Jahlil Jenkins led Fairleigh Dickinson (5-15, 3-6 Northeast Conference) with 19 points, matching his career best with four 3-pointers. Devon Dunn and Brandon Powell each added 10 points.

The Knights trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half before mounting an 18-0 run to take control. Fairleigh Dickinson was 5-for-8 shooting with four 3-pointers and three steals in the game-changing rally.

Darion Jordan-Thomas had 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for the Seahawks (5-15, 2-7), who have lost three straight. Curtis Cobb III added 13 points. Elijah Ford had 12 points and six rebounds.

Fairleigh Dickinson matches up against Mount St. Mary's at home on Saturday. Wagner plays Robert Morris at home next Thursday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com