Chinese leader Xi Jinping stands during a welcome ceremony for Kiribati's President Taneti Maamau at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Chinese leader Xi Jinping stands during a welcome ceremony for Kiribati's President Taneti Maamau at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has been securing roles in multiple international organizations in an attempt to disrupt global order and jeopardize rule-based institutions, said a Taiwanese political expert.

Beijing has sought to increase its global clout by increasing its involvement and pushing for bigger roles in international bodies. At least 16 prominent positions in such institutions are currently held by Chinese, reported Liberty Times.

The endeavor started in the 1990s, as China worked to win favor from global organizations through ramped-up aid pledges, said Lin Ting-hui (林廷輝), deputy secretary-general of the Taiwanese Society of International Law (TSIL).

While the U.S. has its eyes on military and political bodies, it has taken a less concerned attitude toward non-political associations, a reality Bejing has been quick to take advantage of, he added.

Take the United Nations Human Rights Council as an example. China has joined countries with notorious human rights records in an effort to control the UN body, from which the U.S. withdrew in June of 2018. The council passed a resolution in September last year condemning Washington along with a host of Western countries in imposing unilateral sanctions and coercive measures on specific countries, an example of how Beijing has manipulated existing democratic institutions to subvert the global order, Lin lambasted.

There are 450 Chinese officials working at UN-associated bodies, according to the report. Chinese influence is also manifest in a number of organizations in which Taiwan has strived but failed to participate due to alleged Chinese interference, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

This has further hampered Taiwan’s effort to contribute to the world, as evidenced by the recent coronavirus outbreak from China that has revived calls for the island country’s meaningful participation in the WHO. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are among those who publicly urged the WHO to include Taiwan in the international response to cope with the potentially deadly epidemic.