FILE - In this May 19, 2010, file photo, John Andretti watches during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway i... FILE - In this May 19, 2010, file photo, John Andretti watches during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Andretti, a member of one of racing's most families, has died following a battle with colon cancer, Andretti Autosports announced Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was 56. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

FILE - In this May 10, 2009, file photo, John Andretti, left, walks out of the pit area his his uncle, Mario Andretti, after a practice session on the... FILE - In this May 10, 2009, file photo, John Andretti, left, walks out of the pit area his his uncle, Mario Andretti, after a practice session on the second day of qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. John Andretti, a member of one of racing's most families, has died following a battle with colon cancer, Andretti Autosports announced Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was 56. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

FILE - In this May 21, 2010, file photo, car owner Michael Andretti, right, talks with his son Marco Andretti, center, and cousin John Andretti during... FILE - In this May 21, 2010, file photo, car owner Michael Andretti, right, talks with his son Marco Andretti, center, and cousin John Andretti during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. John Andretti, a member of one of racing's most families, has died following a battle with colon cancer, Andretti Autosports announced Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was 56. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland, File)

FILE- In this May 18, 2017, file photo, former race car driver John Andretti speaks during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indian... FILE- In this May 18, 2017, file photo, former race car driver John Andretti speaks during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Andretti, a member of one of racing's most families, has died following a battle with colon cancer, Andretti Autosports announced Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was 56. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FILE - In this July 13, 2007, file photo, John Andretti smiles as he climbs from his car after qualifying for the NASCAR auto race at Chicagoland Spee... FILE - In this July 13, 2007, file photo, John Andretti smiles as he climbs from his car after qualifying for the NASCAR auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. Andretti, a member of one of racing's most families, has died following a battle with colon cancer, according to a Twitter post from Andretti Autosports on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was 56. (AP Photo/Warren Wimmer< File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — John Andretti, a member of one of auto racing's most famous families and the first driver to attempt the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's 600-mile race in North Carolina on the same day, has died. He was 56 and had spent the last three years battling colon cancer.

Andretti Autosports, which is owned by Andretti's cousin, Michael, announced the death Thursday.

Andretti's cousin and uncle, Mario, were longtime fan favorites in the IndyCar Series and beyond.

But John Andretti developed his own fan base at Indy in part because he was the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double — running in both the 500 and the 600-mile night race outside Charlotte, North Carolina.

Andretti made 49 consecutive IndyCar starts from 1990-92 before moving to NASCAR, where he started at least 29 races every season from 1994-2003. He won three times and helped raise money for Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis through his initiative Race 4 Riley.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in January 2017. Doctors later determined the disease had spread to his liver.