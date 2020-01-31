American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is on loan from Tottenham to second-tier Luton for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old center back has yet to make an appearance for Spurs, where he came up through the youth academy. He spent last season on loan to Swansea and the first half of this season on loan to Stoke, where he made 12 league and three League Cup appearances. He has not played in a match since Nov. 30.

A son of former NBA player Howard Carter, Carter-Vickers has made eight appearances for the U.S. national team.

