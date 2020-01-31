ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's prime minister says his government is seeking emergency talks with soccer's world and European governing bodies to reform Greece's professional leagues and has threatened to suspend the competition as well as club participation in European tournaments.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would extend "personal invitations" to the heads of FIFA and UEFA for emergency talks in Athens.

The warning came amid a public clash between the owners of the country's two most prominent clubs over ownership rules — a spat that has also touched off a political dispute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports