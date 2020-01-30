All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135 Tampa Bay 50 30 15 5 65 181 142 Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163 Toronto 51 27 17 7 61 186 170 Buffalo 50 22 21 7 51 147 157 Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161 Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169 Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 51 34 12 5 73 185 151 Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132 Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130 Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132 Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150 N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159 New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141 Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143 Dallas 50 28 18 4 60 131 127 Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161 Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160 Nashville 49 23 19 7 53 163 163 Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vancouver 51 29 18 4 62 170 152 Calgary 52 27 19 6 60 143 155 Edmonton 50 26 18 6 58 158 157 Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159 Arizona 52 26 21 5 57 148 142 San Jose 52 22 26 4 48 136 174 Anaheim 50 20 25 5 45 128 156 Los Angeles 51 18 28 5 41 127 162

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Nashville 5, Washington 4

Toronto 5, Dallas 3

Anaheim 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 2

Vancouver 5, San Jose 2

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3, SO

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 2 p.m.