All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|44
|25
|10
|4
|5
|59
|128
|118
|Hershey
|46
|27
|14
|2
|3
|59
|133
|120
|Providence
|46
|25
|16
|2
|3
|55
|144
|123
|Springfield
|46
|25
|19
|2
|0
|52
|148
|132
|Charlotte
|43
|24
|16
|3
|0
|51
|142
|119
|WB/Scranton
|45
|22
|16
|3
|4
|51
|123
|139
|Lehigh Valley
|45
|18
|21
|1
|5
|42
|108
|126
|Bridgeport
|45
|15
|25
|4
|1
|35
|98
|147
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|45
|27
|14
|3
|1
|58
|165
|136
|Rochester
|43
|24
|13
|2
|4
|54
|130
|114
|Utica
|46
|25
|17
|2
|2
|54
|162
|146
|Laval
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|130
|135
|Toronto
|43
|21
|17
|3
|2
|47
|141
|142
|Syracuse
|45
|20
|19
|3
|3
|46
|152
|161
|Binghamton
|43
|20
|19
|4
|0
|44
|126
|141
|Cleveland
|44
|20
|20
|2
|2
|44
|123
|130
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|45
|31
|8
|4
|2
|68
|151
|101
|Iowa
|46
|26
|14
|3
|3
|58
|141
|133
|Chicago
|45
|21
|19
|3
|2
|47
|111
|125
|Texas
|44
|21
|19
|2
|2
|46
|127
|135
|Grand Rapids
|46
|20
|20
|2
|4
|46
|131
|148
|Rockford
|45
|20
|23
|1
|1
|42
|112
|136
|San Antonio
|44
|15
|18
|6
|5
|41
|124
|143
|Manitoba
|46
|20
|26
|0
|0
|40
|123
|143
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|40
|28
|11
|1
|0
|57
|143
|104
|Stockton
|40
|24
|10
|3
|3
|54
|150
|117
|Colorado
|40
|22
|14
|3
|1
|48
|131
|119
|Ontario
|43
|20
|18
|4
|1
|45
|112
|154
|Bakersfield
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|127
|144
|San Diego
|39
|18
|16
|3
|2
|41
|125
|116
|San Jose
|39
|14
|22
|1
|2
|31
|124
|138
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
No games scheduled