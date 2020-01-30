6N: North at center for Wales against Italy

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — George North was at center and the uncapped Johnny McNicholl on the right wing for Wales against Italy in their Six Nations match on Saturday in Cardiff.

Another uncapped player, Saracens center Nick Tompkins, was picked in the reserves on Thursday.

No. 8 Taulupe Faletau was recalled after nearly two years out because of broken forearms, and Tomos Williams will be the scrumhalf with Rhys Webb as backup after Rugby World Cup starter Gareth Davies picked up an injury. Webb last played for Wales more than two years ago but was back from France.

Also, flanker Josh Navidi, one of Wales' best players in the World Cup semifinal run, could miss the first three rounds of the Six Nations after a hamstring injury. Another hamstring injury ended Navidi's World Cup campaign in the quarterfinals.

North, normally on the right wing, was at center for Jonathan Davies, who will miss the Six Nations after injuring his knee at the World Cup. North has four previous starts at center — the last in June 2018 — in his 94-cap career, and has moved there during more recent matches.

"And more recently for the Ospreys,” new Wales coach Wayne Pivac said. "We have been impressed with him there and he is excited by the opportunity.”

McNicholl enjoyed a try-scoring start on the wing for Wales against the Barbarians last November in a non-cap match, and Pivac was impressed enough to give the Scarlets flyer a full debut against Italy.

Tompkins has been one of for the form centers of the English Premiership. He qualified for Wales through his grandmother Enid.

Wales has only five changes from the side which narrowly lost to eventual champion South Africa in the World Cup semifinals in Japan in October.

___

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Johnny McNicholl, George North, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Jake Ball, Dillon Lewis, Ken Owens, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Rob Evans, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Rhys Webb, Jarrod Evans, Nick Tompkins.

___

