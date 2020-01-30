Officials in face masks work near a mobile isolation unit at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. China counted ... Officials in face masks work near a mobile isolation unit at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and more countries reported infections, including some spread locally, as foreign evacuees from China's worst-hit region returned home to medical observation and even isolation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 7,700 people on the mainland and dozens in other countries.

Some details on cases confirmed as of Thursday evening in Beijing:

— China: 7,711 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has eight cases and Macao has five. Nearly all of the 170 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Thailand: 14

— Japan: 11

— Singapore: 10

— Taiwan: 8

— Malaysia: 8

— Australia: 7

— South Korea: 6

— France: 5

— Vietnam: 5

— United States: 5.

— Germany: 4

— Canada: 3

— United Arab Emirates: 4

— India: 1

— Philippines: 1

— Finland: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1