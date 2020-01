FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. United Parcel Service Inc. reports financial resu... FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. United Parcel Service Inc. reports financial results on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, FIle)

ATLANTA (AP) — UPS swung to a loss in its fourth quarter mostly on a hefty pension-related charge, but the delivery company's adjusted results met Wall Street's view.

UPS lost $106 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter. A year ago the Atlanta company earned $453 million, or 52 cents per share.

Stripping out a $1.8 billion pension-related charge and other items, earnings were $2.11 per share. That met the expectations of analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue climbed to $20.57 billion from $19.85 billion. Wall Street called for $20.67 billion.

United Parcel Service Inc. said Thursday it's expanding weekend services and speeding up time-in-transit for small and medium-sized businesses this year.

UPS foresees a 2020 adjusted profit of $7.76 to $8.06. Analysts predict earnings of $8.03 per share.