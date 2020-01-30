EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland will debut Australian-born No. 8 Nick Haining against Ireland in Six Nations rugby on Saturday in Dublin.

Haining, aged 29, features in an all-Edinburgh back row with flankers Hamish Watson and Jamie Ritchie.

They're among 10 changes — evenly split between forwards and backs — to the side which lost to Japan at the Rugby World Cup in October and made a pool-stage exit.

The 6-foot-4 Haining started as a wing-fullback in the Western Force academy, and moved to the back row when he came to the United Kingdom. After two years at Bristol, he joined Edinburgh before this season. He's replaced the injured Blade Thomson, and eligible for Scotland through his grandmother, who lives in Australia.

Loosehead prop Rory Sutherland will make his first appearance in four years. He and Zander Fagerson, sandwiching Fraser Brown, were the starting props ahead of Allan Dell and Willem Nel.

Scott Cummings was locking with Jonny Gray ahead of Grant Gilchrist, and Watson was the openside flank after Magnus Bradbury hurt his thigh.

Ali Price and Adam Hastings were the halves in place of the retired Greig Laidlaw and the banished Finn Russell. Hastings received his first championship start.

Huw Jones was back in the centers with Sam Johnson after being omitted from the Rugby World Cup squad, and Blair Kinghorn was on the left wing after Darcy Graham injured a knee in training, and Sean Maitland was on the right wing after Tommy Seymour's retirement.

In the reserves was back-rower Cornell du Preez, who has come back from a larynx injury on club duty in September 2018.

___

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain), Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Nick Haining, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Rory Sutherland. Reserves: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Cornell du Preez, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Chris Harris.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports