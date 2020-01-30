CHICAGO (AP) — Charges have been filed against the parents of a 1-year-old boy who was shot in the head as his parents struggled over a gun inside a Chicago home, police said.

Travis McCoy, 26, was charged with felony false alarm to 911 and misdemeanor child endangerment, police announced Wednesday. Adriana Smith, 28, was charged with felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor child endangerment.

It wasn't immediately known whether they had legal representation. A court hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

McCoy was arrested Monday after bringing the child to the hospital for treatment. The father told authorities that a gunman had shot the boy on a street nearby. However, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators couldn’t find a crime scene.

Detectives later determined no shooting occurred at the location McCoy pointed out to police and that the boy was wounded in a struggle in a home a half-block away. Guglielmi said the bullet didn’t penetrate the boy’s skull.

The child remains hospitalized at Lurie Children’s Hospital.