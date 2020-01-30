Mercury plummets as cold spell grips Taiwan

Temperatures continue to be low across Taiwan. Temperatures continue to be low across Taiwan. (CNA photo)

Temperatures across Taiwan plunged Wednesday night into early Thursday morning (Jan. 30), setting records for this winter season in some parts of the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

In the early hours of Thursday, the mercury dropped to 5.1 degrees Celsius in Daxi, Taoyuan City, and to 5.7 degrees in Guanxi in Hsinchu County, while in New Taipei City it fell to 6.2 degrees in Xindian and 6.4 degrees in Shenkeng, the lowest this season, the CWB said.

The bureau said that because the cold spell is not accompanied by moisture, mostly sunny skies can be expected Thursday, with daytime highs of 12-13 degrees in northern Taiwan and the northeastern county of Yilan, and 17-20 degrees in the rest of the country.

However, temperatures will drop sharply at night and into Friday morning, particularly in central and southern Taiwan, the CWB said.

The bureau has issued an orange advisory for that period, warning of very cold weather in 12 cities and counties.

In the advisory, the CWB said the mercury is expected to dip below 6 degrees in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, and Chiayi cities and Hsinchu, Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi and Hualien counties Thursday night into Friday morning.

It also issued a yellow advisory, warning of cold temperatures of below 10 degrees in Keelung, Hsinchu, Tainan, and Kaohsiung cities and Pingtung, Yilan, Taitung and Kinmen counties for that period.

The current cold spell is forecast to last through Feb. 1, according to the CWB.