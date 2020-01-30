A woman wearing a face mask packs her suitcase in the departures area of Terminal 5, after it was announced British Airways has suspended all services... A woman wearing a face mask packs her suitcase in the departures area of Terminal 5, after it was announced British Airways has suspended all services to and from China, at London's Heathrow Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. British Airways and Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air are among the airlines suspending flights to China as fears of a new virus that has killed more than 130 people spread. Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Singapore-based Jetstar Asia are reducing the number of flights to the country as demand for travel drops because of the outbreak. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

A medical staff leaves the department of Tropical Infections and diseases at the Bichat hospital, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Paris. Countries began e... A medical staff leaves the department of Tropical Infections and diseases at the Bichat hospital, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Paris. Countries began evacuating their citizens Wednesday from the Chinese city hardest-hit by a new virus that has now infected more people in China than were sickened in the country by SARS. France has reported four cases of the deadly new virus so far. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A medical staff enters the department of Tropical Infections and Diseases at the Bichat hospital, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Paris. Countries began e... A medical staff enters the department of Tropical Infections and Diseases at the Bichat hospital, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Paris. Countries began evacuating their citizens Wednesday from the Chinese city hardest-hit by a new virus that has now infected more people in China than were sickened in the country by SARS. France has reported four cases of the deadly new virus so far. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Professor Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the department of Tropical Infections and diseases at the Bichat hospital, holds a press conference Wednesday, J... Professor Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the department of Tropical Infections and diseases at the Bichat hospital, holds a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Paris. The European Union is working to repatriate about 600 citizens from 14 EU countries seeking to leave China because of a spreading new virus that has already killed more than 130 people. France has reported four cases of the deadly new virus so far. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Professor Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the department of Tropical Infections and diseases at the Bichat hospital, holds a press conference Wednesday, J... Professor Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the department of Tropical Infections and diseases at the Bichat hospital, holds a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Paris. The European Union is working to repatriate about 600 citizens from 14 EU countries seeking to leave China because of a spreading new virus that has already killed more than 130 people. France has reported four cases of the deadly new virus so far. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Professor Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the department of Tropical Infections and diseases at the Bichat hospital, holds a press conference with doctor ... Professor Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the department of Tropical Infections and diseases at the Bichat hospital, holds a press conference with doctor Enrique Casalino, right, and doctor Jean-Christophe Lucet, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Paris. The European Union is working to repatriate about 600 citizens from 14 EU countries seeking to leave China because of a spreading new virus that has already killed more than 130 people. France has reported four cases of the deadly new virus so far. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Daniela Jandova project manager of Pardam nanotechnology company demonstrates a respirator at their factory in Roudnice nad Labem, Czech Republic, Wed... Daniela Jandova project manager of Pardam nanotechnology company demonstrates a respirator at their factory in Roudnice nad Labem, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The respirator that uses a layer of nanofibers effectively filters out viruses and bacteria, according to the company. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

In this picture taken on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, Jana Zimova a co-owner of Respilon nanotechnology company demonstrates their face mask in Brno, Czech... In this picture taken on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, Jana Zimova a co-owner of Respilon nanotechnology company demonstrates their face mask in Brno, Czech Republic. The face mask that uses a layer of nanofibers effectively filters out viruses and bacteria, according to the company. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A worker checks nanofabric used to produce respirators at the Pardam nanotechnology factory in Roudnice nad Labem, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Jan. 29,... A worker checks nanofabric used to produce respirators at the Pardam nanotechnology factory in Roudnice nad Labem, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The respirator that uses a layer of nanofibers effectively filters out viruses and bacteria, according to the company. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London after the last British Airways flight from China touched down in the UK following an announcement that... Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London after the last British Airways flight from China touched down in the UK following an announcement that the airline was suspending all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect amid the escalating coronavirus crisis, Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Many governments have warned against unnecessary travel to China, as efforts to contain a new and deadly coronavirus virus intensify. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An A380 passenger plane left southern Portugal on Thursday en route to China where it will pick up hundreds of Europeans who want to escape the new virus that has put a large swath of central China in a lockdown.

The plane took off from a former military airport at Beja, 200 kilometers (120 miles) southeast of Lisbon carrying just its pilots and crew.

Captain Antonios Efthymiou said the flight would go first to Paris, where it would pick up a team of doctors and extra crew, before heading to Hanoi and then China. He told Portuguese media it would bring back about 350 Europeans.

Efthymiou described the flight as “a humanitarian mission.” He said the crew would take special medical precautions, but he did not elaborate.

China has reported 170 deaths from the virus and at least 7,700 infections. More people have now been infected by this coronavirus in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

In Europe, there have been 10 confirmed cases of the virus: five in France, four in Germany and one in Finland.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said the flight was coordinated between European Union countries and Chinese authorities. The flight, operated by Portuguese charter company Hi Fly, used the airport in Beja because it is the only one in Portugal big enough to handle the widebody aircraft.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Iberia national airline said it is halting the three return flights a week it runs between Madrid and Shanghai because of the coronavirus health alert. The company said the suspension would start Friday and continue through the month of February, although it could be extended.

That followed moves to halt or reduce flights to China by other European airlines, including British Airways, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Air France and KLM.