10 Things to Know for Today

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his goal with left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, during the second period of the team's... Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his goal with left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Passengers pass by a train under a mural that decorates the walls of a city underground metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP ... Passengers pass by a train under a mural that decorates the walls of a city underground metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A girl carries her sister and and a jerry can of water in a wheelbarrow in Cite Soleil, a slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP... A girl carries her sister and and a jerry can of water in a wheelbarrow in Cite Soleil, a slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Demonstrators protest in front of Argentina's National Congress as lawmakers debate a foreign debt restructuring bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wedn... Demonstrators protest in front of Argentina's National Congress as lawmakers debate a foreign debt restructuring bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Lawmakers began discussing the bill to restructure the country's external public debt which officials say is unpayable amid a deep recession and has reawakened old fears of financial crises. The signs carried by the demonstrators read in Spanish "Don't pay the debt," and "Foreign debt. Fraud by bankers and capitalists." (AP Photo/Daniel Jayo)

Why Brexit? written on the hat of Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray as he stands outside Parliament in London, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Britain offic... Why Brexit? written on the hat of Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray as he stands outside Parliament in London, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016 Brexit referendum. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

An anti-government protester, center, who was shot with an air rifle by police, is taken to receive first aid during clashes with security forces in B... An anti-government protester, center, who was shot with an air rifle by police, is taken to receive first aid during clashes with security forces in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Imperial guards wear protective face masks during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in front of Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea,... Imperial guards wear protective face masks during a reenactment of the Royal Guards Changing Ceremony in front of Deoksu Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The death toll rose to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China on Thursday as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation and world health officials expressed "great concern" that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The death toll rose to 170 in the new virus outbreak in C... People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The death toll rose to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China on Thursday as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation and world health officials expressed "great concern" that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks with reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of ... Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks with reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Lev Parnas, left, a Rudy Giuliani associate with ties to Ukraine, walks outside the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, during the impeac... Lev Parnas, left, a Rudy Giuliani associate with ties to Ukraine, walks outside the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. A STRIKING SHIFT FROM ‘PERFECT’ DEALINGS WITH UKRAINE Trump’s legal team is asserting at his Senate trial that a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors — even if proven — could not be grounds for his impeachment.

2. DEATH TOLL RISES FROM CHINA VIRUS At least 170 are dead and more countries reported infections as foreign evacuees from hard-hit Wuhan return home to medical observation and even isolation.

3. WHAT TRUMP HAS BEEN QUIET ABOUT Confidants say the president’s careful approach about the spread of a deadly new virus is designed to avoid upsetting the stock market or angering China.

4. INVISIBLE WAR WOUNDS NOW IN SPOTLIGHT Brain injuries suffered by U.S. troops after an Iranian missile attack in Iraq shines a light on a medical issue not fully understood but has affected hundreds of thousands over the past two decades.

5. 'WE ARE COMPLETELY DEVASTATED' Vanessa Bryant thanks people for the global outpouring of support since the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, one of their daughters and seven others.

6. TERROR ATTACKS PLUMMET IN PAKISTAN But concerns persist over Islamabad’s efforts to curb terror funding and lingering militant activity that could test any future peace agreement in neighboring Afghanistan.

7. TRUMP STEPS UP EARLY STATE EFFORT His reelection team sees it as a test run for its organizing prowess and to boost excitement for the president's candidacy come November.

8. UNIVERSITY ENDOWMENTS A MIXED BAG A survey finds that most U.S. colleges made money on their financial investments last year, but their returns were tempered by a global economic slowdown.

9. YOU’RE LIVING A LITTLE LONGER Life expectancy in the U.S. is up for the first time in four years — about a month. The rise is due to lower death rates for cancer and drug overdoses.

10. WHO IS BLAZING A NEW TRAIL IN THE NFL San Francisco 49ers assistant Katie Sowers says being the first woman and openly gay coach to work the Super Bowl feels a bit surreal.