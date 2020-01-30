Taiwan reports 9th case of Wuhan coronavirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's ninth case of China coronavirus was reported on Thursday (Jan. 30).

At a press conference on Thursday, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that a Taiwanese man who works in Wuhan has been diagnosed with the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The man was presenting with minor symptoms when he arrived in Taiwan, but when his condition worsened on Monday (Jan. 27), he sought medical attention and was admitted into a hospital on Tuesday (Jan. 28).

Chen said that at first, the man was experiencing a cough and runny nose but that he did not have a fever, which precluded him from requiring treatment at the time. As he believed he simply had a minor cold, he did not initially notify authorities.

However, after his wife was diagnosed with the disease, the man sought medical treatment. Now that both husband and wife have been infected, officials will begin to monitor their friends, relatives, and other people that they have come into contact with for signs of the disease.