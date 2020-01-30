  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 9th case of Wuhan coronavirus

9th case of China coronavirus reported from Taiwanese man who returned from Wuhan

  615
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/30 18:46
Chen Shih-chung. 

Chen Shih-chung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's ninth case of China coronavirus was reported on Thursday (Jan. 30).

At a press conference on Thursday, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that a Taiwanese man who works in Wuhan has been diagnosed with the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The man was presenting with minor symptoms when he arrived in Taiwan, but when his condition worsened on Monday (Jan. 27), he sought medical attention and was admitted into a hospital on Tuesday (Jan. 28).

Chen said that at first, the man was experiencing a cough and runny nose but that he did not have a fever, which precluded him from requiring treatment at the time. As he believed he simply had a minor cold, he did not initially notify authorities.

However, after his wife was diagnosed with the disease, the man sought medical treatment. Now that both husband and wife have been infected, officials will begin to monitor their friends, relatives, and other people that they have come into contact with for signs of the disease.
Wuhan coronavirus
China coronavirus
coronavirus
coronavirus infection
coronavirus outbreak
Novel Coronavirus
2019-nCoV

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's CECC advises 14-day home isolation for people returning from China
Taiwan's CECC advises 14-day home isolation for people returning from China
2020/01/30 10:37
Taiwan convenience stores pledge increased supply of masks today
Taiwan convenience stores pledge increased supply of masks today
2020/01/30 10:25
Over 10,000 Foxconn workers in Wuhan affected by China’s viral outbreak
Over 10,000 Foxconn workers in Wuhan affected by China’s viral outbreak
2020/01/30 10:22
Airlines suspend all flights to China amid coronavirus epidemic
Airlines suspend all flights to China amid coronavirus epidemic
2020/01/29 19:01
Japanese automakers shut down factories in China over coronavirus concerns
Japanese automakers shut down factories in China over coronavirus concerns
2020/01/29 18:24