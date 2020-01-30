TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan women's under-18 ice hockey team took gold at the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation U-18 Championships in Finland on Wednesday (Jan. 29).

Team Taiwan on Wednesday scored two late goals to put away their Australian opponents with a final score of 4 to 3, raising their world ranking for next year, reported CNA. In this year's tournament, Team Taiwan had to first take out a powerful Dutch team before going on to defeat Kazakhstan to reach the finals.

In Wednesday's game, Taiwan took the lead in the first two periods only to have Australia score equalizers. In the third period, Australia actually took the lead at 3 to 2 with a third goal scored by Phoebe Roberts.

Fortunately, Taiwan was able to battle back with two last-minute goals, including the winning goal scored by Wang Hsuan (王璇).