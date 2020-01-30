A campaign poster is taken down following the U.K.'s general election Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. On Jan. 31, the U.K. will b... A campaign poster is taken down following the U.K.'s general election Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. On Jan. 31, the U.K. will be leaving the European Union and questions still remain about what a post Brexit world will look like along the Irish border for both Catholics and Protestants. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A pedestrian walks down a quiet street by one of the few remaining gates separating Catholic and Protestant neighborhoods that still close each night ... A pedestrian walks down a quiet street by one of the few remaining gates separating Catholic and Protestant neighborhoods that still close each night Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Signs of the conflict, known here as The Troubles, are still evident. In Belfast, so-called peace walls still seek to prevent violence by separating Protestant and Catholic neighborhoods. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Fourth generation farmer R.T. Ferguson, 73, left, and his son Gary, 27, herd sheep into a trailer to transport them off their farm, Friday, Dec. 20, 2... Fourth generation farmer R.T. Ferguson, 73, left, and his son Gary, 27, herd sheep into a trailer to transport them off their farm, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Stewartstown, Northern Ireland. "As long as we're a family run farm, I don't see how we couldn't survive. Things are tight surely but family run places should be fit to survive," said R.T. about his farm that doesn't rely on hiring any workers. "We survived before they joined the EU and I don't see how we couldn't survive now." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Fourth generation farmer R.T. Ferguson, 73, comes in for breakfast after working on the farm, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Stewartstown, Northern Ireland... Fourth generation farmer R.T. Ferguson, 73, comes in for breakfast after working on the farm, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Stewartstown, Northern Ireland. Ferguson voted in favor of Brexit over what he says is too much paperwork and regulations the EU requires in how he runs his farm. Despite the uncertainty of how he'll be impacted by a new agreement he still believes he made the right choice. "We survived before they joined the EU and I don't see how we couldn't survive now," said Ferguson. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Gary Ferguson, 27, wrangles a sheep on his father's farm, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Stewartstown, Northern Ireland. "You just get on with life and tha... Gary Ferguson, 27, wrangles a sheep on his father's farm, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Stewartstown, Northern Ireland. "You just get on with life and that's just it. Irish, British, it doesn't matter," said Ferguson, a Protestant, on whether the result of the U.K.'s recent election puts the island closer to a united Ireland. "As long as the farming stays OK, that's all. And no wars start." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Fourth generation farmer R.T. Ferguson, 73, works on his farm, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Stewartstown, Northern Ireland. "Nobody really knows what's g... Fourth generation farmer R.T. Ferguson, 73, works on his farm, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Stewartstown, Northern Ireland. "Nobody really knows what's going to happen with the subsidy," said Ferguson. "If the subsidy is done away with, we'll have to close the doors. We'll only be wasting time working." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A pedestrian walks by St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Aughnacloy, Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland's six counties are part of ... A pedestrian walks by St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Aughnacloy, Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland's six counties are part of the United Kingdom. Most of its Catholics, historically discriminated against, sought unity with the Republic of Ireland to the south. They became known as nationalists, or republicans. Most Protestants insisted on remaining in the union, and became known as unionists, or loyalists. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

An old British telephone booth sits on the side of a rural road, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Aghnablaney, Northern Ireland. The 310-mile (500 kilometer)... An old British telephone booth sits on the side of a rural road, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Aghnablaney, Northern Ireland. The 310-mile (500 kilometer) border was drawn in 1921, splitting communities and sometimes properties, as the British government sought to create a home inside the United Kingdom for the majority Protestant population of Northern Ireland at a time when the largely Catholic south won its independence. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Lisa Partridge, 28, who grew up with the Protestant Loyal Orange Institution, is reflected in a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II at the Orange Hall, Thu... Lisa Partridge, 28, who grew up with the Protestant Loyal Orange Institution, is reflected in a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II at the Orange Hall, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Portadown, Northern Ireland. "I grew up within the military family. It was completely normal to check under the family car for a bomb every morning before you went to school, like it was just normal, normal military life," said Partridge. "Nobody would want to go back to that life." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Pharmacist Tom Murray, 46, stocks shelves at his pharmacy in Castlefinn, Ireland, just over the border from Northern Ireland, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. "... Pharmacist Tom Murray, 46, stocks shelves at his pharmacy in Castlefinn, Ireland, just over the border from Northern Ireland, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. "My historical political view, I think Ireland should always be united country and should be free of the shackles of Britain. But at the same time, we have to accept that there's one million people living a mile away who identify as British," said Murray. "I think we have to protect their identity, their culture, their Britishness every bit as much as we have to protect my Irishness. Otherwise it just won't work." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Members of the Orange Order including Nigel Dawson, left, and Dean Elliott, are stopped by police while marching down the road in front of Drumcree Pa... Members of the Orange Order including Nigel Dawson, left, and Dean Elliott, are stopped by police while marching down the road in front of Drumcree Parish Church as part of their weekly protest against a ban on them continuing on through a Catholic area, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Portadown, Northern Ireland. The weekly protests have continued since 1998 when the Protestant group was last permitted to complete their traditional route through a Catholic area and is viewed by some groups as controversial. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Members of the Orange Order march down the road in front of Drumcree Parish Church for their weekly protest in front of a waiting policeman who preven... Members of the Orange Order march down the road in front of Drumcree Parish Church for their weekly protest in front of a waiting policeman who prevents them from continuing on through a Catholic area, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Portadown, Northern Ireland. The weekly protests have continued since 1998 when the Protestant group was last permitted to complete their traditional route through a Catholic area and is viewed by some groups as controversial. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Moss grows over trees and stone as Adrian McSorley, 50, explains how the border with the Republic of Ireland runs through his land, Monday, Dec. 23, 2... Moss grows over trees and stone as Adrian McSorley, 50, explains how the border with the Republic of Ireland runs through his land, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Scraghey, Northern Ireland. McSorley raises lamb on land handed down to him in the family which then get sent south of the border to Ireland. "We've been getting a subsidy from the EU for farming, said McSorley. "But, if there isn't a subsidy for farming, it'll become non-existent." McSorley adds that it would be easy enough to move his lamb around any potential border custom checks by going through his backyard. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Adrian McSorley, 50, tends to his sheep on his farm, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Scraghey, Northern Ireland. "We've been getting a subsidy from the EU f... Adrian McSorley, 50, tends to his sheep on his farm, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Scraghey, Northern Ireland. "We've been getting a subsidy from the EU for farming. Whatever happens, we'll just have to get on with it," said McSorley whose lamb meat ends up south of the border. "But, if there isn't a subsidy for farming, it'll become non existent." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

An old railway bridge blown up by the British Army in the 1970s is partially submerged in the Belcoo River that separates Northern Ireland from the to... An old railway bridge blown up by the British Army in the 1970s is partially submerged in the Belcoo River that separates Northern Ireland from the town of Blacklion, Republic of Ireland, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. The 310-mile (500-kilometer) border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will be the United Kingdom's only land border with an EU country once Britain leaves the now 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A sign on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, spray painted with the initials of the Irish Republican Army, alerts driver... A sign on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, spray painted with the initials of the Irish Republican Army, alerts drivers to the change in miles per hour for speed limit postings, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Newry, Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Members of the protestant community stand during prayer while attending a Christmas carol concert Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Portadown, Northern Ire... Members of the protestant community stand during prayer while attending a Christmas carol concert Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Portadown, Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Musicians play at the John Hewitt, a bar opened by a nonprofit with the intent of bringing together communities by providing services for the unemploy... Musicians play at the John Hewitt, a bar opened by a nonprofit with the intent of bringing together communities by providing services for the unemployed and is a popular gathering spot for artists, both Catholic and Protestant, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Reid, 33, walks with his son Lawson, 1, in front of their home bordering a wall separating their Protestant neighborhood from a Catholic one, Sa... David Reid, 33, walks with his son Lawson, 1, in front of their home bordering a wall separating their Protestant neighborhood from a Catholic one, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. "It will go back to the troubles then because there be too many fighting on the street if it was a united Ireland," said Reid. "I'm proud. Just proud to be British and I love my British culture. This is Britain, says so on the map. Me personally, it just doesn't feel like it. It feels like you're down in Ireland. I think no matter what if it did end up being a united Ireland, I think we would end up going." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A mural commemorating a Protestant infantry division fighting in World War I's Battle of the Somme, in which both Catholics and Protestants fought a c... A mural commemorating a Protestant infantry division fighting in World War I's Battle of the Somme, in which both Catholics and Protestants fought a common enemy, decorates the side of a housing complex, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Portadown, Northern Ireland. The mural replaced a loyalist painting showing scenes of illegal gun smuggling and firearms training and was an attempt to tone down the confrontational message and reconcile community relations. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Tires line a paintball field at Watchtower Adventures, a family run business owned by Mark Rice, 32, right, near the scene of a former British watchto... Tires line a paintball field at Watchtower Adventures, a family run business owned by Mark Rice, 32, right, near the scene of a former British watchtower overlooking the border with the Republic of Ireland, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Jonesborough, Northern Ireland. "No one knows what's going to happen. It's the unknown that's the problem, isn't it? It's the unknown that has people afraid," said Rice. "This whole year was quieter than normal. You can blame lots of different things but a lot of it could be because of Brexit. You don't know how many people would have said, 'oh he's in the north.' And go somewhere else." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A change in pavement marks the rural border between the Republic of Ireland and the village of Silverbridge, Northern Ireland, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. ... A change in pavement marks the rural border between the Republic of Ireland and the village of Silverbridge, Northern Ireland, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The 310-mile (500-kilometer) border between the Republican of Ireland and Northern Ireland will be the United Kingdom's only land border with an EU country once Britain leaves the now 28-nation bloc. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Gerry Storey, left, an 83-year-old Catholic trainer at the Holy Family Boxing Club, spars with Jack Douglas, a protestant 19-year-old from Antrim, Fri... Gerry Storey, left, an 83-year-old Catholic trainer at the Holy Family Boxing Club, spars with Jack Douglas, a protestant 19-year-old from Antrim, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. "What we are doing here is really essential," said Storey, of the club's long history of training both Catholic and Protestant boxers together. "When you come in here, you don't talk politics. You don't swear. And there's no football jerseys. In here everybody is treated fairly and squarely. And it doesn't care who or what you are." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A farmer drives a tractor past an old customs post, at left, at the border between the Republic of Ireland and Pettigo, Northern Ireland, Monday, Dec.... A farmer drives a tractor past an old customs post, at left, at the border between the Republic of Ireland and Pettigo, Northern Ireland, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. The former customs post stands on a street corner splitting the small village into two countries. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — The border was drawn in 1921, splitting communities and sometimes property, as the British government sought to create a home for the majority Protestant population of Northern Ireland at a time when the largely Catholic Republic of Ireland won its independence.

Today, that 310-mile (500-kilometer) frontier is largely invisible. The only way motorists know they have crossed into Northern Ireland is from the speed limit signs, which use miles per hour measurements, rather than the metric system used in the south. Keen observers might notice a slight change in the pavement as well.

As Brexit takes effect Friday, residents on both sides of the border are concerned about protecting the relative peace and prosperity after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. That accord helped end three decades of sectarian violence between paramilitary groups that wanted to reunify Ireland and those who insisted the six counties of Northern Ireland should remain part of the U.K.

Lisa Partridge, a 28-year-old tour operator raised in a British military family, remembers how it was “completely normal to check under the family car for a bomb every morning before you went to school.''

“Nobody would want to go back to that life,'' she said.

Central to the deal was the fact that both the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland were EU members, which allowed authorities to tear down hated border posts that had slowed the passage of people and goods as police and soldiers tried to halt the flow of arms and militants. With the end of onerous border controls, trade flowed freely between north and south spurring economic development in both communities.

The British and Irish governments have promised to preserve those gains, but people on both sides of the border are concerned that Brexit may re-ignite tensions.

“Who's to know what way it's going to go?'' said Gary Ferguson, 27, as he milked the cows on his father's farm. “It'll make us or break us.''

Signs of the conflict, known here as “The Troubles,” are still evident, even if rust and moss have softened their hard edges.

In the village of Belcoo in Northern Ireland, an old railway bridge blown up by the British army sits partially submerged in the river that separates Northern Ireland from the town of Blacklion in the Irish Republic. An old customs post splits the small village of Pettigo between north and south. In Belfast, “peace walls” still seek to prevent violence by separating Protestant and Catholic neighborhoods.

To ensure there would be no hard border between north and south, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to different rules for trade between Northern Ireland and the EU than those that apply to the rest of the U.K.

Unionists see this as weakening the ties between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K., raising concerns that the reunification of Ireland is now more likely.

In Portadown, the Protestant Orange Order still holds weekly protests to assert its British identity.

“This is Britain. (It) says so on the map,'' said David Reid, 33, walking in Belfast with his 1-year-old son in the shadow of a peace wall that separates his Protestant community from a Catholic one. "Me personally, it just doesn't feel like it. It feels like you're down in Ireland."

On the other side of the border in Castlefinn, in Ireland's County Donegal, Tom Murray runs three pharmacies and says his primary goal is to protect the economic gains of the last two decades.

“I think Ireland should always be a united country and should be free of the shackles of Britain,'' said Murray, 46. "But at the same time, we have to accept that there's 1 million people living a mile away who identify as British. I think we have to protect their identity, their culture, their Britishness every bit as much as we have to protect my Irishness. Otherwise it just won't work.”

Gerry Storey, 83, of the Holy Family Boxing Club in Belfast has been working to bridge the divide by bringing Protestant and Catholic youths together in the boxing ring.

“When you come in here, you don't talk politics. You don't swear. And there's no football jerseys,” Storey said. "In here everybody is treated fairly and squarely. And it doesn't care who or what you are.''

Ferguson, a fifth-generation Protestant dairy farmer in Stewartstown, Northern Ireland, agrees: “Irish, British, it doesn't matter.''

“As long as the farming stays OK, that's all,'' he said. “And no wars start."

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit