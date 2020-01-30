  1. Home
Taiwan restaurant chain refuses customers with recent travel history to China

Popular BBQ restaurant franchise in Taichung implements new rule to prevent spread of Wuhan coronavirus

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/30 17:39
Umai BBQ restaurants will no longer serve customers with travel history to China. (Umai photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Well-known Taiwanese restaurant chain Umai announced Thursday (Jan. 30) that it would no longer provide service at any of its locations to customers who have recently traveled to China.

Beloved by young Taiwanese, the Taichung-based BBQ franchise posted on its Facebook page that the management team has decided to suspend services to all customers with a recent history of travel to China. The restaurant said that the change was meant to prevent the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from spreading.

Following its announcement last Thursday (Jan. 23) that all Umai employees would begin wearing face masks at work, the popular BBQ restaurant said that customers who had experienced fever, coughing, diarrhea, or sore throats recently were not permitted to enter its stores. The post has since attracted comments from Taiwanese netizens praising the restaurant chain for its cautious approach to the viral outbreak, reported UDN.

Founded in 2008, Umai has conquered the taste buds of many Taiwanese. Known as the restaurant most difficult to get reservations, the Taichung franchise shows off its Japanese origins with a wide variety of items on the menu, including Japanese short ribs, chicken soup, Argentine red shrimp, and Wagyu beef.


Umai restaurant has many locations in Taichung. (Facebook photo)


Umai announces new rule on Facebook.

Umai
coronavirus
Wuhan
China
2019-nCoV

