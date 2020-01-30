A Federal Penitentiary Service officer stands near the gate of a prison colony where Israeli citizen Naama Issachar jailed on drug charges has been se... A Federal Penitentiary Service officer stands near the gate of a prison colony where Israeli citizen Naama Issachar jailed on drug charges has been serving her sentence in Novoye Grishino, Moscow region, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pardoned Naama Issachar on Wednesday evening. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Media journalists wait in front of the gate of a prison colony where Israeli citizen Naama Issachar jailed on drug charges serves her sentence in Novo... Media journalists wait in front of the gate of a prison colony where Israeli citizen Naama Issachar jailed on drug charges serves her sentence in Novoye Grishino, Moscow region, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pardoned Naama Issachar on Wednesday evening. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, shakes hands with Yaffa Issachar, mother of Israeli citizen Naama Issachar who is jailed in Russia for drug ... Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, shakes hands with Yaffa Issachar, mother of Israeli citizen Naama Issachar who is jailed in Russia for drug trafficking, during the meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 2nd right, in Tel-Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Putin arrived to attend the World Holocaust Forum, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. (Aleksey Nikolskyi, Sputnik Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Israeli prime minister visited Moscow on Thursday to discuss the U.S. Mideast peace plan and take an Israeli woman who had been jailed in Russia back home.

Benjamin Netanyahu made a stopover in Moscow after visiting Washington where President Donald Trump as he unveiled his long-awaited Mideast peace plan Tuesday.

Trump’s plan envisions a disjointed Palestinian state that turns over key parts of the West Bank to Israel. It sides with Israel on key contentious issues that have bedeviled past peace efforts, including borders and the status of Jerusalem and Jewish settlements, and attaches nearly impossible conditions for granting the Palestinians their hoped-for state.

Netanyahu said he's visiting Moscow to discuss the plan with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His trip comes a day after Putin pardoned 26-year-old Naama Issachar, who was arrested in April at a Moscow airport, where she was transferring en route from India to Israel. Russian authorities said more than nine grams of hashish were found in her luggage. She was convicted and sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison.