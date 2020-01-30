TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) has reactivated a special-purpose clinic to better address the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened over 7,800 globally, including eight in Taiwan.

The “epidemic clinic,” located in an independent building on the West Campus of the sprawling NTUH complex in Taipei, was established during the SARS outbreak nearly two decades ago. It is only the second time the outpatient clinic has been put to use, indicating a heightened alert level at the leading Taiwanese medical institution in response to the new virus from Wuhan.

The special clinic will be used to treat patients suspected of having contracted the coronavirus 2019-nCoV. As it is separated from other clinics, it will help prevent further spread of the illness and facilitate treatment, reported CNA.

The hospital has implemented a three-tier triage system for patients who have developed fever or respiratory symptoms to ensure better patient flow, said Wang Tyng-guey (王亭貴), NTUH spokesperson.

Individuals who have traveled to Hubei Province or its capital Wuhan belong to the highest risk group. They should go directly to the emergency room, where they will be subject to screening and quarantine measures. Patients of the second category include those from other areas of China outside Hubei, and they will be directed to the epidemic clinic for medical intervention.

Those who have no recent history of travel to China should seek treatment at normal clinics. Wang advised against registering for the special clinic without exhibiting symptoms to avoid wasting medical resources, stressing that “It is not a virus screening clinic,” NOWnews quoted him as saying.



Epidemic clinic at National Taiwan University Hospital. (CNA photos)