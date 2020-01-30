President Tsai Ing-wen (right) and Vice President Chen Chien-jen discussing the coronavirus outbreak Thursday (Jan. 30). President Tsai Ing-wen (right) and Vice President Chen Chien-jen discussing the coronavirus outbreak Thursday (Jan. 30). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the end of the Lunar New Year holiday, manufacturers will soon turn out 4.2 million surgical masks per day to meet surging demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Thursday (Jan. 30).

Consumers have turned to convenience stores and supermarkets to look for masks, but many of these are facing a rapid depletion of their stocks.

The president addressed the problem Thursday, saying relevant government departments would procure the masks and distribute them at a set price while keeping a close eye on production and storage levels, CNA reported.

Convenience stores are currently selling a maximum of three surgical masks per person at the price of NT$8 (US$0.26) a piece.

Hoarding and unfair pricing will be targeted for action, the president added, while the stock market and businesses facing problems as a result of the viral outbreak will also receive special attention.

During her short news conference at the Presidential Office Building, Tsai was flanked by Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), who gained prominence as health minister during the SARS outbreak in 2003.