TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A leading disease expert fighting the China coronavirus deviated from the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) carefully scripted playbook by announcing on Wednesday (Jan. 29) that he will replace doctors with members of the CCP on the front lines because they "all pledged an oath."

Zhang Wenhong head and party secretary of the infectious disease department at Fudan University-affiliated Huashan Hospital is a leading expert on infectious disease who has been tasked with battling the outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Shanghai. At a press conference on Wednesday, Zhang praised the first wave of doctors who faced the virus in its early stages when very little was known, putting their lives at risk in the process.

He said they were "amazing doctors" for putting themselves in harm's way to understand the deadly disease. He then announced that he has decided to replace all the doctors on the front lines with CCP members from "every department."

Zhang then sarcastically asked, "Didn't they all pledge an oath when they joined the party?" He pointed out that this pledge included "Always putting the interests of the people first and facing difficulties whatever the cost."

He then announced that he was to order all CCP members to go to the front lines with the hope that they can "fulfill their oaths." Zhang said he held a meeting of party members and said: "You can mouth Party slogans in ordinary times and you can join the Party for whatever reasons. I'm sorry, but now you must act like true Party members and go forward."

Taking an extraordinarily bold stand, Zhang then said, "I don't care if you agree or not. You all must go." He then said he did not care about their motivations, as long as they carry out their mission, "You can do it out of belief. You can do it out of fear. There will be no bargaining."