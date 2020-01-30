Residents scuffle with police officers during a rally against government's decision to quarantine South Koreans returning from Wuhan. Residents scuffle with police officers during a rally against government's decision to quarantine South Koreans returning from Wuhan. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As South Korea discovered the 4th confirmed case of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), businesses in Seoul are hesitating to open their arms to Chinese tourists.

A famous Michelin-starred Korean restaurant in Seoul brought its name into the news again on Wednesday (Jan. 29) with a "No Chinese allowed" sign affixed to its door. However, after less than a day, the sign was taken down amid criticism of racial discrimination, reported Joongang Daily.

The spread of 2019-nCoV has changed the atmosphere of this Lunar New Year in South Korea. Seoul's Myeongdong Shopping Street, which Chinese tourists frequent, teems with people wearing facial masks. One clothing store owner told Joongang Daily, "There is no way to forbid Chinese tourists from entering the shop, and we have to continue our business. Compared to the virus, losing clients is scarier, isn't it?"

Meanwhile, a petition for a temporary entry ban on Chinese coming to South Korea has accumulated more than 440,000 signatures.

The price of facial masks has also been going up: a non-woven mask skyrocketed from ₩110($0.09) to ₩1,398, as did the KF94 mask, from ₩1,482 to ₩2,690. Some online stores even canceled existing orders and resold the masks at a higher price, Joongang Daily said.

Even though there is no sign of a facial mask shortage, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's donation of 2 million facial masks to China still drew public outrage. Korean netizens were also amazed at the decision made by Taiwan's authorities to fine a Taiwanese businessman NT$300,000 (US$9,988) for lying about his illness.

In light of the potential Chinese travel ban, South Korean writer-doctor Namgoong In, published a Facebook post in which he said the ban is unrealistic and would have a limited effect in the real world.

"Doing so will only cause illegal entries and let the epidemic grow out of control. Even when the Ebola outbreak was declared as a global health emergency by the WHO last June, the organization discouraged travel bans," he said.