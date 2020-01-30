TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese epidemiologist Li Lanjuan (李蘭娟) said Wednesday (Jan. 29) that since the Wuhan coronavirus is being passed between mammals, it is therefore necessary to place household pets under home quarantine as well.

With the worldwide number of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infections reaches 7,812, including 170 deaths, international experts are closely examining different approaches to slowing the outbreak. Many countries, including Taiwan, have issued home quarantine advice for potential 2019-nCoV carriers, asking them to remain home and monitor their health.

Li, who is a professor at Zhejiang University specializing in liver diseases, said during an interview with China's public network CCTV that household pets are also subject to the coronavirus and should not be neglected. She emphasized that 2019-nCoV has been linked to animals sold at a local seafood market in Wuhan and that owners should pay attention to their pets, reported ETtoday.

Li urged people around the world to take responsibility for their own health and seek proper treatment once they feel unwell. She added that patients who recover from the novel coronavirus are unlikely to be infected again due to the antibodies generated by their body, reported Liberty Times.