The Latest: New Zealand, Singapore to evacuate nationals

By  Associated Press
2020/01/30 12:59
Passengers board buses after arriving on an airplane carrying U.S. citizens being evacuated from Wuhan, China, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside,...
Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, chairs a meeting on preventing the spread of coronavirus in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. ...
A view of British Airways planes parked at London's Heathrow Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. British Airways and Asian budget carriers Lion Air an...
Visitors and exhibitors wear masks at the Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The United Arab Emirates on...
Visitors and exhibitors wear masks at the Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The United Arab Emirates on...
A visitor wears a mask at the Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday c...
Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London after the last British Airways flight from China touched down in the UK following an announcement that...

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the outbreak of a new virus from China:

1 p.m.

New Zealand's government is chartering a plane from national carrier Air New Zealand to get people home from Wuhan.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says the plane will take up to 300 passengers. He says officials are working through operational requirements with authorities from both countries and that the flight is still subject to approval from China.

He says any spare seats would be offered to Australian or Pacific island citizens. New Zealand officials are preparing to isolate incoming passengers for up to two weeks.

Singapore meanwhile says it flew back 92 of its citizens from Wuhan on Thursday.