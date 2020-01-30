HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Myles Cherry grabbed 14 rebounds and scored 13 points, including what proved to be the game-winning layup with 1:04 remaining that gave Lafayette an 80-78 win over Colgate on Wednesday and a sweep of the Patriot League leaders.

After Cherry's basket, Colgate missed its final three shots. The first two came on the same possession and the last came following a shot clock violation with 17 seconds left.

Lafayette (13-7, 5-4), which won the first meeting 71-67 on Jan. 15, stopped the 16-game home winning streak of the Raiders (16-6, 7-2).

Neither team led by more than eight points with Lafayette up 43-40 at halftime. There were nine ties and 13 lead changes, a handful coming in the final few minutes.

E.J. Stephens led the Leopards' balanced attack with 17 points, Justin Jaworski added 15, Tyrone Perry 14 and Leo O'Boyle 12. Perry, Jaworski and Stephens each had three 3-pointers as Lafayette went 13 of 30 from distance and shot 52% overall.

Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Colgate, but his last second turnaround jumper rimmed out. Jordan Burns added 23 points and Will Rayman 13. The Raiders shot just 38 percent but had a 10-point advantage at the foul line and committed only five turnovers.

