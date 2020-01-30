  1. Home
  2. Business

Over 10,000 Foxconn workers in Wuhan affected by China’s viral outbreak

Companies in Hubei not allowed to reopen until Feb. 13 in bid to prevent spread of epidemic

  122
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/30 10:22
Foxconn

Foxconn (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The work of around 13,500 Foxconn workers will be affected by the virus outbreak from China, which puts to question the steady supply of cellphones, industrial robots, and precision machined products.

The Hubei Province government has issued an order for companies to postpone reopening their doors until at least Feb. 13 following the Lunar New Year holiday as fears mount over the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has sickened over 7,800 globally as of Jan. 30. This will affect the Taiwanese electronics giant’s factories in Wuhan, Hubei’s capital and the epicenter of the epidemic, reported CNA.

Foxconn said on Wednesday (Jan. 29) that Taiwanese staff working at factories across China do not need to return to work until mid-February, as most of its plants will remain closed until Feb. 10 due to government guidelines. In addition, employees returning from Wuhan are required to self-quarantine in Taiwan.

Foxconn-associated companies based in Wuhan span supply management, international logistics, precision technologies, and manufacturing products such as PCs, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, mobile phones, game consoles, and automated equipment. Revenues generated in the Chinese city accounted for 1.75 percent of the company’s consolidated revenues in 2018, which stood at NT$5.29 trillion, according to CNA.

The Apple supplier said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan. 28) that it will ensure measures are put in place to continue to meet all its global manufacturing obligations. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook noted that his company is gathering data and monitoring the situation closely, wrote Reuters.
Apple
Foxconn
virus
outbreak
Wuhan
coronavirus
Hubei

RELATED ARTICLES

Airlines suspend all flights to China amid coronavirus epidemic
Airlines suspend all flights to China amid coronavirus epidemic
2020/01/29 19:01
Japanese automakers shut down factories in China over coronavirus concerns
Japanese automakers shut down factories in China over coronavirus concerns
2020/01/29 18:24
International brands freeze operations in China amid coronavirus fears
International brands freeze operations in China amid coronavirus fears
2020/01/29 17:45
Taiwan government taking steps to guarantee surgical face mask supply: Premier Su
Taiwan government taking steps to guarantee surgical face mask supply: Premier Su
2020/01/29 17:24
Coronavirus outbreak rattles universities across Taiwan Strait
Coronavirus outbreak rattles universities across Taiwan Strait
2020/01/29 17:20