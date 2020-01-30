TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As worldwide infections of the Wuhan coronavirus near the 8,000 mark, Taiwan's convenience store chains on Tuesday (Jan. 29) announced that supplies of face masks should begin to replenished starting Thursday (Jan. 30).

As the number of Wuhan coronavirus cases began to accelerate over the Lunar New Year holiday, convenience store shelves were soon picked clean of facemasks. In response, the Taiwanese government announced a temporary moratorium on exports of surgical masks and NT95 respirators to China and ordered ramped up domestic production of the masks.

On Tuesday (Jan. 28), Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced that 6 million masks would be released into the market over the course of three days starting that day. The masks will have a fixed price of NT$8 each and will be limited to three per customer, with the CDC urging consumers not them.

However, FamilyMart said on Wednesday that the number of masks released by the government allows it to stock 10 boxes of masks at each of its 3,500 branches across Taiwan, reported CNA. It said it will coordinate with rival 7-Eleven on working with manufacturers on boosting supply as soon as the Lunar holiday ends on Thursday.

According to 7-Eleven, its stores have begun to receive the new wave of masks made available by the government, and its shelves had been stocked by Wednesday morning. It added that as production lines go back online on Thursday, supplies will be more stable.

Hi-Life said that supplies in busy business districts and tourist areas are limited. However, it too predicted that supplies should start to increase as manufacturers kick into gear again on Thursday.

Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Wednesday announced that the Ministry of Health and Welfare would release 23 million masks over the coming days, reported CNA. He added that the government has continued its ban on the export of masks to ensure a stable domestic supply.