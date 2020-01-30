TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To prevent the transmission of respiratory illnesses such as the Wuhan coronavirus, the Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued an advisory on Wednesday (Jan. 29) that said students and school faculty members who recently traveled to or returned from China, Hong Kong, or Macau should be isolated at home for at least 14 days.

The CECC said that students and faculty of public schools, kindergartens, experimental education units, cram schools, and after-school daycare centers and other childcare centers should avoid returning to class or work if they have been to China, Macau, or Hong Kong during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The advisory has been implemented not only for the outbreak of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus but for respiratory diseases in general. It is aimed at minimizing the risk of transmission, as these illnesses are transmitted from person to person by direct or indirect contact, particularly in the enclosed areas.

The health authority also urged schools to promote mask-wearing as well as handwashing and other good hygiene practices to limit the outbreak.

Many Taiwanese companies have been followed suit by requiring employees to isolate themselves at home for two weeks after returning from China, Hong Kong, and Macau or exhibiting a symptom of the coronavirus to avoid clustered infections.