DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had everyone on the field for their first significant practice of Super Bowl week Wednesday, a 90-minute workout at the Miami Dolphins' facility without helmets or pads that they used to fine-tune their game plan.

The only injury concerns heading into the week were defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was hobbled by a calf strain in the AFC title game, and tight end Travis Kelce, who has been dealing with a sore knee for much of the postseason.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Kelce was fine and that Jones was “good to go” for their game against the 49ers.

Reid wanted to keep the week before the game relatively light, so the Chiefs installed virtually the entire game plan for Sunday night's game before they departed Kansas City. That allowed them to deal with the circus of opening night Monday and more media responsibilities Tuesday without worrying about putting things in place for the game.

“They loved it,” Reid told a pool reporter after the workout, which took place under sunny skies and with temperatures hitting 80 degrees. “They got a little sunshine, so they loved it.”

There were several visitors to practice, including the Fox Sports crew that will broadcast the game Sunday night. Joe Buck and color analyst Troy Aikman were joined by sideline reporters Chris Myers and Erin Andrews, while the pregame crew of Curt Menefee, Michael Strahan and Jimmie Johnson watched the workout.

At the end of practice, Reid asked Johnson — who recently was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — to speak to the team.

“I competed against him and always respected him,” Reid said.

