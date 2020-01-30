New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|104.25
|Down 3.05
|Mar
|106.00
|106.20
|101.90
|102.05
|Down 3.00
|May
|108.20
|108.30
|104.10
|104.25
|Down 3.05
|Jul
|110.60
|110.60
|106.40
|106.55
|Down 3.00
|Sep
|112.70
|112.70
|108.50
|108.60
|Down 3.05
|Dec
|115.30
|115.35
|111.30
|111.40
|Down 3.00
|Mar
|117.60
|118.10
|114.10
|114.20
|Down 2.95
|May
|119.65
|119.65
|115.70
|115.80
|Down 2.95
|Jul
|121.05
|121.05
|117.15
|117.25
|Down 2.85
|Sep
|121.20
|121.20
|118.35
|118.45
|Down 2.85
|Dec
|122.90
|122.90
|120.30
|120.40
|Down 2.55
|Mar
|123.10
|123.15
|122.30
|122.30
|Down 2.25
|May
|124.20
|124.20
|123.45
|123.45
|Down 2.25
|Jul
|124.55
|Down 2.25
|Sep
|125.65
|Down 2.25
|Dec
|127.25
|Down 2.25