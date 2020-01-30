  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/01/30 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 104.25 Down 3.05
Mar 106.00 106.20 101.90 102.05 Down 3.00
May 108.20 108.30 104.10 104.25 Down 3.05
Jul 110.60 110.60 106.40 106.55 Down 3.00
Sep 112.70 112.70 108.50 108.60 Down 3.05
Dec 115.30 115.35 111.30 111.40 Down 3.00
Mar 117.60 118.10 114.10 114.20 Down 2.95
May 119.65 119.65 115.70 115.80 Down 2.95
Jul 121.05 121.05 117.15 117.25 Down 2.85
Sep 121.20 121.20 118.35 118.45 Down 2.85
Dec 122.90 122.90 120.30 120.40 Down 2.55
Mar 123.10 123.15 122.30 122.30 Down 2.25
May 124.20 124.20 123.45 123.45 Down 2.25
Jul 124.55 Down 2.25
Sep 125.65 Down 2.25
Dec 127.25 Down 2.25