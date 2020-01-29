All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|44
|25
|10
|4
|5
|59
|128
|118
|Hershey
|46
|27
|14
|2
|3
|59
|133
|120
|Providence
|46
|25
|16
|2
|3
|55
|144
|123
|Springfield
|46
|25
|19
|2
|0
|52
|148
|132
|Charlotte
|43
|24
|16
|3
|0
|51
|142
|119
|WB/Scranton
|45
|22
|16
|3
|4
|51
|123
|139
|Lehigh Valley
|45
|18
|21
|1
|5
|42
|108
|126
|Bridgeport
|45
|15
|25
|4
|1
|35
|98
|147
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|45
|27
|14
|3
|1
|58
|165
|136
|Rochester
|43
|24
|13
|2
|4
|54
|130
|114
|Utica
|46
|25
|17
|2
|2
|54
|162
|146
|Laval
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|130
|135
|Toronto
|43
|21
|17
|3
|2
|47
|141
|142
|Syracuse
|45
|20
|19
|3
|3
|46
|152
|161
|Binghamton
|43
|20
|19
|4
|0
|44
|126
|141
|Cleveland
|44
|20
|20
|2
|2
|44
|123
|130
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|45
|31
|8
|4
|2
|68
|151
|101
|Iowa
|46
|26
|14
|3
|3
|58
|141
|133
|Chicago
|45
|21
|19
|3
|2
|47
|111
|125
|Texas
|44
|21
|19
|2
|2
|46
|127
|135
|Grand Rapids
|46
|20
|20
|2
|4
|46
|131
|148
|Rockford
|45
|20
|23
|1
|1
|42
|112
|136
|San Antonio
|44
|15
|18
|6
|5
|41
|124
|143
|Manitoba
|46
|20
|26
|0
|0
|40
|123
|143
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|40
|28
|11
|1
|0
|57
|143
|104
|Stockton
|40
|24
|10
|3
|3
|54
|150
|117
|Colorado
|40
|22
|14
|3
|1
|48
|131
|119
|Ontario
|43
|20
|18
|4
|1
|45
|112
|154
|Bakersfield
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|127
|144
|San Diego
|39
|18
|16
|3
|2
|41
|125
|116
|San Jose
|39
|14
|22
|1
|2
|31
|124
|138
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Providence at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.