All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 51 29 10 12 70 169 135 Tampa Bay 49 29 15 5 63 177 140 Florida 49 28 16 5 61 183 163 Toronto 50 26 17 7 59 181 167 Buffalo 50 22 21 7 51 147 157 Montreal 51 22 22 7 51 157 161 Ottawa 50 18 23 9 45 138 169 Detroit 51 12 35 4 28 109 199

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 50 34 11 5 73 181 146 Pittsburgh 50 31 14 5 67 168 136 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 143 132 Columbus 51 27 16 8 62 138 130 Carolina 50 29 18 3 61 159 132 Philadelphia 50 27 17 6 60 158 150 N.Y. Rangers 48 23 21 4 50 158 159 New Jersey 49 18 24 7 43 130 176

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 51 31 12 8 70 164 141 Colorado 49 28 15 6 62 179 143 Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 128 122 Chicago 51 24 21 6 54 155 161 Winnipeg 51 25 22 4 54 152 160 Minnesota 50 23 21 6 52 156 166 Nashville 48 22 19 7 51 158 159

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vancouver 50 28 18 4 60 165 150 Calgary 51 26 19 6 58 139 152 Edmonton 49 26 18 5 57 155 153 Arizona 51 26 20 5 57 146 138 Vegas 52 25 20 7 57 161 159 San Jose 51 22 25 4 48 134 169 Anaheim 49 19 25 5 43 124 154 Los Angeles 50 18 27 5 41 125 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa 5, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 5, Calgary 4, SO

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.