Furniture en other belongings are left on a street after heavy flooding caused by rains in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Over 30,000 ... Furniture en other belongings are left on a street after heavy flooding caused by rains in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Andrade)

Debris from a a partially destroyed house litter a hillside after a landslide caused by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. ... Debris from a a partially destroyed house litter a hillside after a landslide caused by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Andrade)

A residents carries a disassembled bed after recovering it from a landslide damaged home, after heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 27... A residents carries a disassembled bed after recovering it from a landslide damaged home, after heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Andrade)

Men push the coffins of Marlene do Carmo Silva and her three sons, all who died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerai... Men push the coffins of Marlene do Carmo Silva and her three sons, all who died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed just over 50 people and left over a dozen missing. (AP Photo/Gustavo Andrade)

Relatives of Marlene do Carmo Silva and her three sons, who died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains, attend their burials in Belo Horizonte, Mina... Relatives of Marlene do Carmo Silva and her three sons, who died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains, attend their burials in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed just over 50 people and left over a dozen missing. (AP Photo/Gustavo Andrade)

Men lower a coffin during the funeral for Marlene do Carmo Silva and her three sons who died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte... Men lower a coffin during the funeral for Marlene do Carmo Silva and her three sons who died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed just over 50 people and left over a dozen missing. (AP Photo/Gustavo Andrade)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Heavy rains devastated the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, causing destructive flooding and landslides.

In the state's capital of Belo Horizonte, a metropolitan area home to 6 million people, some neighborhoods saw 176 millimeters (7 inches) of rain on Tuesday. This is the latest storm in what’s been a punishing January for Minas Gerais and neighboring Espirito Santo and Rio de Janeiro states.

Roadways on Tuesday night turned to gushing rivers, sweeping cars, motorcycles and debris along. A video filmed on a cell phone shows a flooded garage, with water bursting through a doorway while the man recording screams and seeks higher ground. Another video circulating on social media shows the roof of a shopping mall collapsing.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 61 people had died since January 24 due to storms across Espirito Santo and Minas Gerais. Authorities in Minas Gerais had not yet updated fatalities and missing persons on Wednesday morning.

Rains are expected to continue on Wednesday in Minas Gerais, where 101 municipalities have declared a state of emergency.