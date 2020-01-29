The double-arched bridge (New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photo) The double-arched bridge (New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Gongbei Temple (拱北殿) in New Taipei City’s Xizhi District is a scenic, quiet place for people to calm their soul away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The temple is most popular in late November and December when the maple leaves turn red. Even so, the temple is still worth a visit anytime for its simple architecture, which features Japanese and Chinese elements, as well as a photogenic environment that includes a double-arched bridge, Japanese-style stone lanterns, and secluded footpaths.

The double-arched bridge can be reached by taking the trail on the left side of the temple which leads to a hillside behind the building. The bridge is a particularly popular spot for taking photos.

To visit, take Bus 896 from Nangang Station and get off at the Gongbei Temple.



(New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photos)