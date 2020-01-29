10 Things to Know for Today

A mural of the late Kobe Bryan on a building is seen near Staples Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who... A mural of the late Kobe Bryan on a building is seen near Staples Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A hand rickshaw puller transports a woman with a clay image of Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of wisdom, ahead of Basant Panchami in Kolkata, India, Tue... A hand rickshaw puller transports a woman with a clay image of Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of wisdom, ahead of Basant Panchami in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Basant Panchami, which will be celebrated on Jan. 29, marks the advent of spring. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Migrants stand outside their makeshift tents outside the perimeter of the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, ... Migrants stand outside their makeshift tents outside the perimeter of the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Greece has been the first point of entry into the European Union for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war or poverty at home, with most arriving on eastern Aegean islands from nearby Turkey. (AP Photo/Aggelos Barai)

Palestinian protesters chant angry slogans during a protest against the U.S. Mideast peace plan, in Gaza City, Monday, Jan. 28, 2020. U.S. President D... Palestinian protesters chant angry slogans during a protest against the U.S. Mideast peace plan, in Gaza City, Monday, Jan. 28, 2020. U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration's much-anticipated Mideast peace plan in the latest U.S. venture to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

President Donald Trump, right, looks over to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, during an event in the East Room of the White House in W... President Donald Trump, right, looks over to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, to announce the Trump administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Sir Tim Barrow, UK Permanent Representative to the EU, left, delivers the Instruments of Ratification to European Council Secretary General Jeppe Tran... Sir Tim Barrow, UK Permanent Representative to the EU, left, delivers the Instruments of Ratification to European Council Secretary General Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen, at the Europa Building in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, the first nation in the bloc to do so. It then enters an 11-month transition period in which Britain will continue to follow the bloc's rules while the two sides work out new deals on trade, security and other areas. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., center, joined by fellow House Democratic impeachment managers, from left, Rep. Hakeem Je... House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., center, joined by fellow House Democratic impeachment managers, from left, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Schiff, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHETHER TO CALL WITNESSES ROILS TRUMP'S TRIAL The impeachment trial is shifting to questions from senators, a pivotal juncture as Republicans lack the votes for now to block witnesses — potentially scuttling plans for a quick acquittal.

2. CASES OF NEW VIRUS TOP TOTAL FOR SARS China, with 5,974 cases of new virus, has more infections than it did during the SARS outbreak, but the death toll is still lower.

3. WHAT MIGHT NOT HAVE SAVED KOBE BRYANT HELICOPTER The aircraft carrying the retired NBA superstar didn’t have a recommended warning system to alert the pilot he was too close to land, but it’s not clear it would have averted the crash, authorities say.

4. ISRAELI CABINET POSTPONES VOTE ON WEST BANK ANNEXATION The declaration by an Israeli minister comes despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to act quickly after the U.S. released a peace plan rejected by the Palestinians.

5. TRUMP TO SIGN BIG TRADE DEAL Trade experts say the impact of the new agreement with Canada and Mexico will be modest, but it dials down tensions that have contributed to slowing economic growth globally.

6. ‘A BUILDING OF LOVE’ A South Carolina minister plans to convert a building once owned by the Ku Klux Klan into a shrine of reconciliation.

7. ALLIES FEAR CHANGES TO AFRICAN POLICY As extremist violence increases across Africa, the U.S. is considering reducing its military presence on the continent.

8. WEINSTEIN FACING MORE ACCUSERS Two one-time aspiring actresses, Tarale Wulff and Dawn Dunning, are next up as witnesses at the sexual assault trial of the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

9. NO FISH STORY Britain and the European Union are parting ways this week and one of the first issues to address is what will happen to the fishing grounds they shared.

10. ’THE WORLD'S BIGGEST STAGE’ Eclectic acts and controversy during the Super Bowl halftime show have drawn nearly as much attention as the NFL championship game itself.