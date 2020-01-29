A couple wearing face masks ride an elevator at a nearly empty shopping mall in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Fears of a virus outbreak have kept... A couple wearing face masks ride an elevator at a nearly empty shopping mall in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Fears of a virus outbreak have kept many indoors and at home in China's capital. Cultural landmarks such as the Great Wall and Forbidden City have closed their doors to visitors, nearly deserted shopping malls have reduced their operating hours, and restaurants that remain open draw just a handful of customers. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING (AP) — In a normal year, the city of Beijing springs to life in the closing days of the annual weeklong Lunar New Year holiday as families leave home for shopping, dining and to visit tourist attractions.

But this is not a normal year.

Fears of a virus outbreak have kept many indoors and at home in China’s capital. Cultural landmarks such as the Great Wall and Forbidden City have closed their doors to visitors, nearly deserted shopping malls have reduced their operating hours, and restaurants that remain open draw just a handful of customers. Streets and subway stations are empty.

The government has officially extended Lunar New Year celebrations to give the nation three additional days off. But at a time that is normally one of China’s busiest tourist peaks, most seem to be using the unexpected extra vacation to hunker down at home.

Those who do go to work find themselves with plenty of time on their hands. A clerk at an empty clothing store fiddles with her smartphone, always a popular pastime for young Chinese addicted to messaging, movies and games. At a coffee shop with just one customer, food delivery drivers normally seen tearing through traffic or sprinting through office buildings laden with bags of rice and noodles occupy a table near the door as they shoot the breeze.