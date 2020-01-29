  1. Home
3 airlines suspend all flights to China amid coronavirus epidemic

British Airways, Lion Air, Air Seoul the first to suspend all flights to China as Wuhan coronavirus spreads

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/29 19:01
(Air Seoul Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three international airlines have announced the suspension of all flights to China as the coronavirus first detected in the Hubei Province city of Wuhan continues to spread.

Low-cost carrier Air Seoul became the first Korean airline to suspend Chinese flights to destinations other than Wuhan on Tuesday (Jan. 28), citing growing concerns over the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). "We have received a lot of calls since the outbreak of the disease," The Korea Times quoted one Air Seoul official as saying.

British Airways brought a halt to flights on Wednesday (Jan. 29), issuing a statement saying, "We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the Foreign Office against all but essential travel."

Indonesia's Lion Air, which boasts the largest carrier fleet in Southeast Asia, on Wednesday announced it was canceling flights to all 15 of its Chinese destinations. A company spokesperson said, "All flights to China will be suspended temporarily starting from February 1 until further notice," Agence France-Presse reported.
