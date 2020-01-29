TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese automakers Toyota and Honda announced on Wednesday (Jan. 29) that they are suspending operations at their factories in China until Feb. 9 due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Liberty Times reported.

Chinese authorities have reportedly ordered all businesses in China not to resume operations before Feb. 9, a measure intended to help curb the spread of the new virus. Toyota and Honda have followed the example of other multinational corporations by postponing the date their factories in China will reopen to Feb. 9, according to the report.

In light of the travel warning Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued for the Chinese province of Hubei, Toyota has also asked its employees not to travel to China unless it is essential. Toyota has factories in the Chinese city of Tianjin and Guangdong Province, while Honda has factories in areas near Shanghai, the report said.