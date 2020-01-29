  1. Home
  2. Business

Japanese automakers shut down factories in China over coronavirus concerns

Chinese authorities have ordered businesses not to resume operations until Feb. 9 in hopes of slowing spread of Wuhan virus

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/01/29 18:24
( <a href="https://www.geograph.org.uk/profile/3489" property="cc:attributionName" rel="cc:attributionURL dct:creator" title="View profile" xmlns:cc="http://creativecommons.org/ns#">mike smith</a> photo) ...

mike smith photo) ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese automakers Toyota and Honda announced on Wednesday (Jan. 29) that they are suspending operations at their factories in China until Feb. 9 due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Liberty Times reported.

Chinese authorities have reportedly ordered all businesses in China not to resume operations before Feb. 9, a measure intended to help curb the spread of the new virus. Toyota and Honda have followed the example of other multinational corporations by postponing the date their factories in China will reopen to Feb. 9, according to the report.

In light of the travel warning Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued for the Chinese province of Hubei, Toyota has also asked its employees not to travel to China unless it is essential. Toyota has factories in the Chinese city of Tianjin and Guangdong Province, while Honda has factories in areas near Shanghai, the report said.
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports first domestic infection of China coronavirus, husband of earlier patient
Taiwan reports first domestic infection of China coronavirus, husband of earlier patient
2020/01/28 20:35
Taiwan CDC to supply 6 million surgical masks
Taiwan CDC to supply 6 million surgical masks
2020/01/28 18:12
Taipei City health chief positive about Taiwan's prospects for the coronavirus outbreak
Taipei City health chief positive about Taiwan's prospects for the coronavirus outbreak
2020/01/28 18:02
US issues highest-level travel warning for China's Hubei Province
US issues highest-level travel warning for China's Hubei Province
2020/01/28 17:41
Taiwan issues red travel advisory for Chinese province of Hubei
Taiwan issues red travel advisory for Chinese province of Hubei
2020/01/28 17:19