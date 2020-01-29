The annual Taipei International Comics and Animation Festival will go ahead this week as scheduled, despite escalating fears over the spread of a new coronavirus that originated in China, the organizer said Wednesday.

Kao Shih-chuang (高世樁), who is secretary-general of the Chinese Animation & Comic Publishers Association, urged visitors to practice proper hygiene by wearing a surgical face mask at the event, adding that alcohol dispensers will be placed at the showground's entrances and exits for public use.

Meanwhile, exhibitors as well as members of the show staff have also been instructed to wear face masks at all times during exhibiting hours, Kao said.

The comic book fair, featuring notable artists from both Taiwan and abroad, will be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from Friday through Feb. 4.

In addition, the Ministry of Culture (MOC) said Wednesday that it is mulling whether to go ahead with the 2020 Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE), which is scheduled to take place early next week.

The ministry, the event organizer, said exhibitors as well members of the Taipei Book Fair Foundation have been invited to a meeting this evening to discuss whether to go ahead with the international book fair, amid fears of the novel coronavirus (2019-cCoV).

Views and opinions will be taken from all relevant parties, and a decision announced to the public as soon as possible, the MOC said.