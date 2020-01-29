TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Red Taiwan Cherry blossoms are turning the Basianshan (Eight Deities Mountain) National Forest Recreation Area into a dreamlike landscape, the Dongshih Forest District Office said in a press release on Jan. 21.

Noting that Basianshan is one of the best places in central Taiwan to admire cherry blossoms, the office said that large groves of them are currently blooming in the park, including in front of the visitor center.

The office recommended that visitors hike along paths lined with the blossoming flowers before taking a hot spring bath in the Guguan Scenic Area. The forest recreation area, which used to be a logging field, is located at the 33-kilometer mark of Provincial Highway No. 8 in Taichung City's Heping District and only a five-minute drive from the Guguan Scenic Area.

The elevation of the park ranges from 750 to 2,424 meters. In addition to fresh air, it boasts beautiful river valleys, unique natural bamboo forests, and verdant primary forests.

For more information, call Basianshan Visitor Center at 04-25951214. For information about meals and lodging at the park's Basian Villas, call 04-25950266.



(Forestry Bureau photos)