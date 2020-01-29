Google Taiwan closes office until Feb. 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google Taiwan has decided to close its office until Feb. 3 due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak and allow its employees to work from home, according to a source within the company.

As the coronavirus continues to find new victims around the world, the Taiwanese headquarters of the multinational technology company has shut down its office inside Taipei 101 in response to the virus (2019-nCoV). The company also advised its staff members to stay home and postpone any trips to China.

The source added that Facebook has reached out to offices in different countries to suspend business conferences and meetings in China. Employees can still travel to China for personal reasons, but they will have to be placed under home quarantine for 14 days before returning to work, reported CNA.

The SARS-like coronavirus is responsible for at least 132 deaths, with a total of 6,061 cases being reported since its discovery in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December. As of Wednesday morning (Jan. 29), Taiwan has diagnosed eight coronavirus patients, while a number of other countries, including Japan, Thailand, Canada, Australia, France, and the U.S., have also confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV.