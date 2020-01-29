Yo-Yo Ma to bring Bach to Taipei this spring

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renowned American cellist Yo-Yo Ma (馬友友) will channel Bach in Taipei when he performs the Baroque master's Six Cello Suites this March for one night only.

The performance, which is part of Ma's "Bach Project" tour of 36 cities that began in Aug. 2018, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on March 25 in Songshan District's Taipei Arena, a venue recently been graced by such big names as Madonna, Celine Dion, and Linkin Park, reported CNA.

Yo-Yo Ma: the Bach Project will see the UN messenger of Peace perform Bach's six suites for unaccompanied cello, according to event promoter Management of New Arts (MNA). Ma will play uninterrupted for about two and a half hours.

Tickets are still available on the MNA website at between NT$1,500 (US$49.89) and NT$4,200.

Ma last took up the bow in Taiwan at the capital's National Concert Hall in October 2018 with Silk Road Ensemble, a musical collective he founded whose musicians hail from countries lying along the historic Silk Road trade route that connected European and Asian civilizations.