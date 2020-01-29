  1. Home
Cold surge brings snow to mountainous areas of Taiwan

By  Central News Agency
2020/01/29 09:13
Snow on Hehuanshan. (CNA photo)

Snow fell in mountainous areas of Taiwan on Tuesday (Jan. 28) as the first cold surge of the winter season hit the country along with abundant moisture from south China, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As much as 10 centimeters of snow was recorded on Yushan and Hehuanshan as of Tuesday morning, the bureau said.

Cold and rainy weather is expected in low-lying areas Tuesday, with daytime temperatures ranging from 14-15 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan and 16-21 degrees in the rest of the country, the CWB said.

At night, the mercury is forecast to fall to 11-14 degrees in the western half of Taiwan as well as Yilan in the northeast, and 15-16 in Hualien and Taitung in the east, the bureau said.
snow on Hehuanshan
Yushan
CWB
mountain snow

