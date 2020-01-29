TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) — Authorities are investigating why a police officer in Maryland shot and killed a handcuffed man in the front passenger seat of a police cruiser.

The deadly shooting occurred Monday night during an apparent struggle inside the cruiser after Prince George's County police officers responded to reports that a driver had struck multiple vehicles near the Temple Hills community, department spokeswoman Christina Cotterman told news outlets during a news conference.

When officers located the driver, they smelled PCP and believed the man was under the influence, Cotterman said.

The officer got into the driver's seat after the the suspect was taken into custody and placed in the front passenger seat, according to Cotterman, who said that conforms with department policy.

Two independent witnesses told police they either saw or heard a struggle, and heard loud bangs coming from the cruiser, according to Cotterman. The officer shot the man multiple times, the police spokeswoman said.

Officers performed lifesaving measures and took the man to a hospital. He died a short time later.

Police didn't immediately release the officer's name or identify the suspect because family members had not yet been notified.

The shooting wasn't caught on body-camera video because the officer didn't have one, Cotterman said. Investigators were looking for surveillance cameras in the area that may have recorded the shooting.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement Tuesday that her office will conduct a "thorough and independent investigation.”

“We will seek truth, and will vigorously pursue justice in a way that is fair and responsible,” Braveboy said, according to a Washington Post report. “Once we have received all information and completed our own investigation and analysis, I assure you that my office will be transparent and accountable to the public about our findings and how we will move forward.”

Deborah Jeon, legal director for the the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, said in statement Tuesday that there is no reason for an officer to shoot a handcuffed suspect multiple times inside a patrol car. Jeon called it “completely unacceptable” that Prince George's County's police department doesn't equip all its officers with body cameras.

“These deaths are completely preventable,” Jeon said. “Police characterize them as unavoidable, but they are not. And body camera footage will show that.”